Motril to renovate 8,000 light points

Thanks to a European grant of more than two million euros, Motril is to carry out the most important energy saving replacement in its history. The work which has gone out for tender, will see almost every light under the control of the council across the city being replaced with newer more efficient bulbs.

Luisa María García Chamorro, Motril’s Mayor says that the work should begin in the spring and will she said: “improve the ambience and brightness of the areas and at the same time dramatically reduce municipal energy consumption”. She continued saying that the replacement will resolve current deficiencies in the public lighting, giving a totally different image of the city and its neighbourhoods.”

In total almost eight thousand urban lamps and the lighting of sports facilities including the athletics stadium, football fields, sports Track and tennis and petanque complex will be replaced. The exterior lighting of the City Hall building in Plaza de España will also be replaced.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.