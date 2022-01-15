Motril sidewalk cleaning

The municipal cleaning services department of the city have adapted an off-road vehicle to enable them to clean the sidewalks and paving stones across the city. Fitted with a high pressure water system, that combines water with chemical cleaning products, the jet will be able to completely remove all kinds of waste as well as adding a good aroma to the area.

Francisco Sánchez-Cantalejo council spokesperson explained that the function of this car will be multipurpose: “it will be used to thoroughly clean the streets with pressurised water and, during the summer, it will also serve to remove the containers from the beaches.”

Using the vehicle on the beach will according to Sánchez-Cantalejo, free up the tractor that used to do this work, allowing it to be put to better use elsewhere.

