Junta vice-president Juan Marin’s health scare attributed to low blood pressure

JUAN MARIN, the Junta’s vice-president, abandoned the regional government meeting held in the Alcazaba on January 11 after feeling indisposed.

Marin, who has a previous history of heart problems, was taken to Torrecardenas hospital to make sure that the dizziness which obliged him to leave the meeting was not cardiac-related.

Speaking on the Telecinco television channel three days later, Marin explained that after several tests, doctors concluded that his giddy spell was caused by low blood pressure.

Appearing via a videocall on the Programa de Ana Rosa chat show, Marin began by praising the hospital for looking after him so well.

“I’m feeling much better and I’m impatient to get back to work,” the Junta vice-president said.

“It was a just scare,” he added. “An accumulation of work without a break, heart problems from some time back and an abrupt drop lowering of blood pressure, but look at me now, I’m fine.”