Iberdrola announces power outages throughout Valencian Community

Iberdrola has announced power outages in the capital, and 36 more municipalities this week

Electricity supplier, Iberdrola, has announced that there will be power outages next week, between January 15 and 21, in numerous municipalities of the Valencian Community.

The electricity company has said that it will be forced to temporarily cut off the electricity service in several towns in the provinces of Valencia, Alicante, and Castellon from this weekend.

Iberdrola has scheduled necessary cuts that are required to carry out maintenance of the different elements that make up the network, including lines, transformation centres, substations, etc. These are works that are always carried out regularly, and will continue throughout the week.

These scheduled power outages will take place during the day, and in some cases at dawn. Iberdrola has assured that if the work ends before the indicated time, they will reestablish the supply immediately, and without prior notice.

Among the affected municipalities are Valencia, Torrent, Lliria, Betera, Catarroja, Llanera de Ranes or Rotgla, and Corbera, as well as 21 towns in Alicante and nine in Castellon. In the city of Valencia itself, there will be power outages in up to 14 streets, including in some of the buildings on Avenida de la Plata, Perez Galdos, and Avenida Burjassot.

To find out the times and dates of power outages in each province, please click on the corresponding link below, which will open a fully detailed document, listing all the municipalities in each province.

As the company points out, these planned works are essential to improve the quality of service, and guarantee the safety of the facilities. To differentiate whether the incident corresponds to Iberdrola Distribucion Electrica (i-DE) facilities, it is necessary to check if there are more affected users.

If the staircase, the elevator, or the adjoining buildings have electricity, the incident probably has its origin in the consumer’s installation, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

