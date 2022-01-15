Detecting leaks in the drinking water

The Malaga Provincial Council has awarded a contract of some 900,000 euros to improve the efficiency of the water supply in the 77 municipalities with 20,000 or less inhabitants. The contractors will look to find leaks in the supply network, and to diagnose the situation and to put forward proposals for any remedial works that are needed.

The work will be undertaken in three stages. The first will compile available information to understand the current state of the network including distribution network equipment, billed water consumption and the equipment for monitoring the flows where installed,

The second phase will look at the efficiency of the network based on total consumption and type of consumers, and the detection and location of leaks using 24 hour sound recorders.

Finally, the flow and consumption will be monitored over a five month period to form a long term picture of the systems efficiency. A final report will be delivered outlining the networks efficiency and proposals for future improvement works.

