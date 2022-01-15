Covid outbreaks in four more Sevilla nursing homes

Four more nursing homes in Sevilla province have reported Covid-19 outbreaks



Four more outbreaks of Covid-19 reported in nursing homes in Sevilla province on Friday, January 14, have added around 100 more cases to the existing total from Thursday 13. In total, 96 residential facilities in the province have active cases right now.

According to the latest data update offered this Friday by the Ministry of Health and Families, there are 230 infections among residents, and 204 among staff.

The centres most affected are the Habitare Castilleja Residential Centre, in Castilleja de la Cuesta, with 24 positive residents and three employees. In El Saucejo, their residential facility has 21 positives, with four staff also infected.

Mairena del Aljarafe’s Vitalia Mairena Residential Centre has registered 22 infections, of which, 20 correspond to residents, while in Pilas, there are another 22 cases in the Cristo Rey residential centre.

In all of them, as can be deduced from the figures of hospitalised patients communicated by Health, the cases are asymptomatic, or with very mild symptoms. Despite the fact that the figures of those infected are reminiscent of those of the first wave, the number of hospitalised patients has remitted. According to health sources, only 12 elderly residents in centres throughout the province are hospitalised.

There are seven other facilities in the province with less than twenty cases registered. In the rest of the affected centres, each one has no more than ten infections recorded, and in most of them, cases are linked only to the staff.

Despite the high number of cases in the affected centres – the highest in the entire pandemic – the serious cases are far from those that occurred in previous waves in the province. With vaccinations still underway, and the inoculations among workers and residents, this has surely helped lower the severity.

Of the 230 positives reported by the Board, only 12 of them are hospitalised due to the severity of their infection. A year ago, with a number of positives similar to the current one, hospital admissions were double, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

