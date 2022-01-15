Classic theatre returns to Almuñécar

The Department of Culture and Education of the Almuñécar City Council and the Fundación Teatro Corral de Comedias de Almagro have launched the tenth edition of the Golden Age Theatre Show “Tropic of Europe”. The show will take place from February 23 to 28.

The show was announced by the Councillor for Culture and Education, Alberto García Gilabert who said: “There will be five days with three national level shows, a series of transpersonal theatre sessions and a conference, which will highlight the different ways in which our aurean theater can be appreciated.”

Gilabert said that “for Almuñécar and for this Department, the commitment to theatre is, first, an obligation. Almuñécar is culture. And it is transmitted day by day because of the strong commitment to culture, to theatre, flamenco, jazz …”

Continuing he said: “Two editions ago, we decided to move this show to the Andalusian bridge, now we have the best classical theatre with us.”

