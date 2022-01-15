Calar Alto observatory helps to prove that exoplanet WASP-103b plays ball

THE Calar Alto Observatory was instrumental in identifying WASP-103b, a planet shaped like a rugby ball.

The observatory was cooperating with the European Space Agency’s Cheops mission to locate exoplanets that orbit stars outside the solar system. Calar Alto’s Astralux equipment was able to provide detailed images of the oddly-shaped planet which orbits its host star within a day.

WASP-103b is located in the constellation of Hercules and experts explained that the planet has been deformed by the strong tidal forces between the planet and WASP-103, which is approximately 200 degrees hotter than the Sun and 1.7 times larger.