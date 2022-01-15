Calar Alto observatory helps to prove that exoplanet WASP-103b plays ball

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Calar Alto observatory helps to prove that exoplanet WASP-103b plays ball
CALAR ALTO: Observatory’s high-tech equipment played an important part in detecting WASP-103b Photo credit: Digigalos

THE Calar Alto Observatory was instrumental in identifying WASP-103b, a planet shaped like a rugby ball.

The observatory was cooperating with the European Space Agency’s Cheops mission to locate exoplanets that orbit stars outside the solar system.  Calar Alto’s Astralux equipment was able to provide detailed images of the oddly-shaped planet which orbits its host star within a day.

WASP-103b is located in the constellation of Hercules and experts explained that the planet has been deformed by the strong tidal forces between the planet and WASP-103, which is approximately 200 degrees hotter than the Sun and 1.7 times larger.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here