Almeria province suffers outbreaks of Covid in 35 nursing homes

35 nursing homes in the province of Almeria have reported outbreaks of Covid-19



A high number of nursing homes in the province of Almeria have been confirmed on Friday, January 14, to already have 196 positive cases of Covid-19 among their residents and users. Three of these have had to be admitted to the hospital due to the worsening of their symptoms.

According to the latest report on the situation of residential centres, issued by the Andalucian Government, there are a total of 35 social health establishments affected by Covid-19 in the province. In total, there are 118 affected residents, and 78 confirmed cases among their respective staff.

Given the possibility of new cases of contagion, the residential centres have already placed 203 residents in preventive isolation, and another eight more are under close surveillance, having displayed symptoms compatible with the virus. Another 14 workers have also been placed under surveillance.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Among the residences most affected by the appearance of outbreaks with affected residents is the Virgen de la Esperanza Residence for the Elderly. This facility has 28 confirmed residents.

In the Rio Nacimiento de Abla residence, there are 26 positive residents, while the Mirasierra de Aguadulce residence for the elderly, has 22 residents with Covid-19, and three infected employees.

Only 12 of the 35 residential centres affected have cases of Covid-19 among their residents, which represents 9.3 per cent of the total in this situation in Andalucia, while in the rest, cases have only been identified among workers.

El Zapillo nursing home accounts for nine of the workers affected by coronavirus, along with eight residents, while in the Assisted Residence there are seven confined employees, and 18 residents with Covid-19, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.