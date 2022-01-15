Alec Baldwin finally hands over his mobile to the police

One month after being requested, Alec Baldwin has handed his mobile phone over to the cops

One month after being requested by the police to hand over his mobile phone, the 63-year-old actor, Alec Baldwin, has finally complied. This was confirmed today, Thursday, January 14, by his lawyer, Aaron Dyer.

The device is now apparently in the hands of the authorities in Suffolk County, New York, near to Baldwin’s home, who will presumably pass it on to the authorities in New Mexico.

His phone had been asked for by Adan Mendoza, the Santa Fe County Sheriff, following the tragic accidental shooting on October 21 last year of 42-year-old cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, on the set of their film production for, ‘Rust’, on the Bonanza Creek Ranch, New Mexico.

Speaking with Deadline, Aaron Dyer told them, “Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong”.

“It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred”, ha added, “The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place”.

A warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone was first issued on December 16. Although he has yet to be charged with any crime, Mary Carmack-Altwies, the District Attorney for Santa Fe County insisted his mobile was required so that investigators could check it to ‘obtain any materials’ that could help determine what led to the shooting, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

