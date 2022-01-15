AEMET issues yellow ice warning to nine communities this weekend

This weekend looks to be a typical one in terms of winter weather, with sunny days and freezing nights, leading AEMET to issue a yellow ice warning for nine autonomous communities over the coming days

Night temperatures can drop as low as -7 in the Pyrenees and in the northeast of the country and intense frost and ice are due in the interior of the north, centre and east The “typically winter” anticyclonic situation that prevails during these days in Spain means that the skies are practically clear of clouds, with the exception of some morning mists, and that temperatures plummet, especially during the early hours, as reported by the State Agency for Meteorology (Aemet).

For this reason, from this Friday and throughout the weekend the weather alerts -yellow ice warning level (risk)- will be limited only to night hours, when forecasts indicate that the thermometers will plummet, reaching -7 degrees in points of the Lleida Pyrenees or -6 degrees in areas of Aragon, both Castillas, Catalonia, La Rioja or in the interior of the Valencian Community.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition to the above, the Balearic Islands, Navarra and the Basque Country will also be on yellow notice due to a drop in temperature, a total of nine autonomous communities have been issued with the warning to watch out for ice.

The intense cold during the early morning will lead to frosts in much of the northern, central and eastern interior of the Peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, but they will be most noticeable in the Pyrenees.

The low rainfall that is expected will only be recorded in the southeastern third of the peninsula, the area of ​​the Strait and the west of the Balearic Islands and in all cases, it will be weak, scattered and occasional. The weak rains could also affect Galicia and the two archipelagos on Sunday the 16th.

The weather forecasts for the remainder of the month indicate that the thermometers will continue to show low temperatures across the country. Frosts and the yellow ice warning will remain overnight in most of the northern mainland until February.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.