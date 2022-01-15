Adra’s Social Services department helped thousands of residents last year

ADRA’S Social Services department assisted almost 11,000 people in 2021.

This number had increased dramatically owing to the pandemic, explained Social Services councillor Patricia Berenguel.

“Our help is vital, as Adra residents, especially the vulnerable, need a local institution that can help them during such unsettled times,” she said.

“Covid-19 has unfortunately caused economic problems for many of the municipality’s families and it is our duty to be there to help them as much as we can so that Adra resident is left behind.”

Berenguel explained that although much of her department’s work involved meeting the local population’s material needs, it had also answered queries regarding civil partnerships, immigration, family issues, disability allowances and a multiple birth amongst other issues.

The councillor also revealed that department figures showing how each employee attended to an average of 100 people a month, demonstrated the “great work” carried out by Adra’s Social Services.

“We are one of the most efficient in Almeria according to the monitoring committees attached to the Junta’s Social Services and Family department, with whom we are in daily contact,” Berenguel said.