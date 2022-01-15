A charity concert for abandoned animals

On March 1st, a charity concert of the group One for My Baby will be held raise funds for those associations that work with abandoned animals.

The announcement was made by The Councilor for Culture, Francisco Ruiz, together with the member of SOS Motril , Saskia Van Diesen, and the singer of the band, Dirk Van Halewyck,.

Ruiz explained that this charity recital is a “very fun” show, full of original songs from the best jazz and funk “performed by high-quality musicians who never disappoint.” He went on to say: “I would like to thank One for My Baby for having volunteered, once again, to help these charities. Many animals are abandoned by their owners and SOS Motril and Animals Forgotten carry out an enormous task in rescuing and rehoming them.”

Tickets can purchased for 11 euros at www.eventum365.com, the ‘Pentagrama’ musical instrument store, the Animals veterinary clinic, at the Costa Andaluza Hotel Bar or on the day for 13 euros.

