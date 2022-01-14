“Benjamin Button” YouTuber Adalia Rose dies aged 15.

YOUTUBER Adalia Rose, who suffered from real-life Benjamin Button disease, dies aged 15 as tributes flood social media for the girl who touched millions of people’s lives.

Posts on both her Facebook and Instagram account read: “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her.”

Social media accounts for teen YouTube star Adalia Rose Williams, who lived with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a genetic condition also known as Benjamin Button disease, said she was now “free from this world”.

“She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves,” the post continued. “I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is.”

“We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private,” the statement concluded.

Adalia was diagnosed with Benjamin Button disease when she was three months old but surpassed the average life expectancy of 13 years old. The condition is categorised by extremely accelerated ageing and affects fewer than 500 children worldwide.

In spite of this, the young star amassed a huge following online, racking up 2.91 million subscribers on YouTube and 379,000 Instagram followers.

Thousands of fans and followers took to social media, including Jennifer Lopez’s designer Michael Costello, who designed a pair of custom made dresses for the teen in honour of her 13th birthday in 2019.

“My heart is broken,” Costello captioned a collection of videos of the fashion-loving teen on Instagram. “I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel.”

Added Costello: “Despite the cards she was dealt with, she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia… Words cannot convey how much you’ve changed my life. I will miss you dearly, friend, and I promise to cherish all the wonderful memories we’ve had together.”

Adalia used her YouTube account to not only give health updates but also to make funny skits with her family, give makeup tutorials and dances.

Many fans left comments of love and support below the post, hoping that she “rests in peace.”

“I loved her so much,” one follower from India posted. “She has been an inspiration to many and has touched millions of lives.”

“What a beautiful bright light she was and will continue to be through all the lives she touched,” wrote a fan.

“She taught us how to live without limitations,” said another.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.