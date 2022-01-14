Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch, the WWE wrestling legend arrested for ‘terroristic threats and weapons possession’

Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch, the 49-year-old WWE female wrestling legend, was arrested on the morning of Thursday, January 13, in Keansburg, New Jersey. She has been taken into custody at Monmouth County Jail.

The authorities allegedly charged Sytch with the unlawful possession of a weapon and making ‘terroristic threats’. While it should be noted that it is still unclear what her exact crime is, or the nature of it, three charges are listed for her arrest. Two of the charges are for illegally possessing a weapon, and another apparently listed as ‘other’. This could suggest the third weapon was not a firearm.

Inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2011, Sytch is held in high esteem in the wrestling world, and regarded as its first-ever Diva.

The New Jersey statute, as reported by TMZ, states, “A person is guilty of a crime of the third degree if he threatens to commit any crime of violence with the purpose to terrorise another, or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience”.

There are no felonies or misdemeanors in NJ, instead, the state has degrees. The lower the degree, the more jail time a defendant can expect. Weapons charges are classed as third degree, and can carry sentences of between three and five years each. A threats charge is lighter, and could receive up to a 12-months prison term.

Back in February 2019, the wrestling star was arrested on her sixth DUI offence. Again, in July 2020, whilst caught driving during a second licence suspension, Sytch was arrested for eluding a police officer, and violating a domestic violence restraining order.

“I am happy to be finished with my sentence, and I am anxious to start the next chapter of my life. I am healthy and happy and feel great”, she told WrestleZone.com, shortly after being released from prison on June 9, 2021.

“The incident which led to this last incarceration stemmed from some major misunderstandings. However I accept responsibility, and have used this time to make a better me, and put my past mistakes behind me”, she assured.

Adding, “I will take a couple of months this summer and decide what my next steps are professionally, and make decisions about where I’d like to live and work”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

