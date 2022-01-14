The Valencian Community’s Fitur stand at the Madrid trade fair means business!

THE Valencian Community’s stand at Madrid’s Fitur tourism trade fair promotes the region as a “model for other models.”

Speaking before the official inauguration of Fitur, which opened on January 19 and continues until January 23, Francesc Colomer revealed that Valencia Tourism – the Generalitat department which he heads – had spent €1.102 million on the region’s stand.

“The design evokes light and the colours of that light,” Colomer said. “It portrays blue sea, yellow sun, green for landscapes and sustainability and red for our melting pot of cultures and civilisations.”

The Valencian Community area showcases 186 companies this year, more than in 2019, he pointed out, demonstrating the region’s will to compete worldwide again.

“This year’s edition intends to support the Valencian Community’s businesses and tourist destinations in complicated circumstances,” Colomer stressed.

“For us, being useful is what matters most,” he added, explaining that the area set aside for businesses was the most important zone in the Valencian Community’s stand.

“It is the responsibility of Valencia Tourism to unify all of the region’s brands, destinations and products,” he said.

“We want to get across the message that the Valencian Community is a model for other models,” Colomer declared.

“We are a destination that is rich in differing feelings,” he explained. “Our contrasting experiences and emotions are all part of our tourist charisma.”