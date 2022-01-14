Squatters of 13 YEARS in Benalmadena hotel evicted

Benalmadena Council has evicted residents who had been squatting in a hotel for 13 years.

Yesterday, January 13, Benalmadena Council evicted residents who lived in the Los Tres Pintores hotel complex, located in the coastal area, in response to a court order.

The mayor, Victor Navas said that an unhealthy situation and risk of fire in the environment had been generated by the squatters.

The councillor has indicated that although this hotel complex “is a private property that is not the responsibility of this council, we asked the court to intervene by ordering the eviction to meet the demand of the residents of the area, concerned about the unhealthy and the risks for the environment that caused this situation.”

Navas recalled that the eviction was preceded by years of previous work by the council, which has led to up to three actions of Operational Services, with a total cost of €60,000, to collect waste from the environment and proceed to close the access.

They also conducted constant visits from Social Services to assess the situation of each resident, and from Local Police officers to proceed with their identification.

In response to neighbourhood complaints, the local administration has presented reports of unsanitary conditions and fire risk in the buildings of the complex that have supported the eviction.

“All this conscientious previous work on the part of the council has made it possible to present a file before the court that has facilitated the eviction today with all the legal guarantees,” stressed the first mayor.

Navas has also reported that the consistory has approved “an emergency contract with the Red Cross for the development of a socio-labour intervention plan to cover the housing, health and food needs of the residents.”

The Councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, has pointed out that said plan “will provide all residents with accommodation for a period of six months, in addition to providing them with the resources to find a job that will facilitate their social reintegration and find a permanent housing alternative.”

