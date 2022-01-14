Spain approves fourth dose of COVID vaccine for seriously ill or immunosuppressed patients

The Ministry of Health in Spain has approved the fourth dose of the COVID vaccine for patients who are seriously ill or immunosuppressed, to be given five months after the third dose.

People who have serious illnesses, have undergone organ transplants, are in cancer treatment or are generally immunosuppressed will receive an additional dose of the vaccination against COVID, which will be the fourth.

The decision was taken agreed on January 13 by the Public Health Committee, which has established an interval of five months between the third and fourth doses. This means that such people will be able to receive the fourth vaccine from February, as the third dose began to be administered in September.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the same meeting, the Public Health leaders agreed to extend the booster jab to the entire population over 18 years of age. The booster jab is different from the “additional doses” to be received by immunosuppressed people due to serious illnesses or treatments.

In such cases, the aim is not to recover the protection given by the vaccine, which tends to wear off as the months go by, but rather to reach the level of immunity that a healthy person would get from vaccination.

On Tuesday, January 11, the European Medicines Agency ruled out giving more doses of the vaccine to the general population, as Israel has done with the fourth vaccine, but they said the case was different for the immunosuppressed population.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.