Serial killer Peter Tobin rushed to hospital after collapsing in prison

Serving multiple life sentences for killing three young girls between 1991 and 2006, serial killer Peter Tobin was rushed to hospital last night after collapsing in prison.

Tobin, who is serving out his sentence at Saughton prison in Edinburgh, was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary after the alarm was raised. Believed to be suffering from cancer, Tobin has been rushed to hospital on several occasions over the years.

The 75 year-old who was jailed in 2008 for the murder of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton, was taken to hospital in 2016 when he was found slumped in his prison cell at HMP Edinburgh. Four years prior to that, he was taken to hospital from prison with stroke symptoms but medics found no evidence of a problem.

Tobin is serving life term sentences for the murder of Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol, 18, of Tillingham in Essex. In 2017, both of the girls’ bodies were found in the garden of a house in Margate, Kent, that Tobin moved to from Bathgate.

He was also found guilty of raping and killing Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, whose body was found under the floorboards of a church in Anderston, Glasgow.

Tobin has been linked to a string of unsolved murders across the UK however the police have been unable to find sufficient evidence to charge him any further murders. He has also been linked to the Bible John killings but again no supporting evidence has been found.

The Scottish Prison Service have declined to comment on the story that Peter Tobin, the serial killer, has been rushed to hospital saying they do not comment on individuals within the prison system.

