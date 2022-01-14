Repsol and Uber have signed a strategic electric mobility agreement

A joint statement released today by Repsol and Uber says that the companies have signed a strategic agreement that will see them work together on electric mobility.

The agreement, which seeks to advance the use of electric vehicles, will see Repsol become the preferred energy supplier for Uber drivers using 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Included in the agreement is the requirement on Repsol to provide all the electricity from renewable sources.

Currently Repsol has more than 2,000 recharging points in operation across Spain, with more than 350 are public access points and over 100 fast-charging points. The majority are located at Repsol service stations.

In signing the agreement the two companies have said they will work to accelerate the shift of Uber drivers to electric vehicles, with Uber committing by 2025 to have 50% of the average kilometres driven covered by electric vehicles in the seven European capitals, including Madrid, and that by 2030. That is in addition to its US agreement which is for 100% of its trips to be electric by the same time.

Uber have committed to 100% zero emission mobility by 2040 across all six continents.

The agreement will be implemented in Madrid first and then rolled out to the rest of the country. To encourage drivers to make the change, Uber’s VTC and cab drivers will have a discount of up to 21% on Repsol’s electricity supply subscription

In return Repsol is working on an ambitious plan to further deploy public recharging points at its service stations, reaching by the end of 2022 a total of more than 1,000 fast and ultra-fast recharging points which will mean one charging point every 50 kilometres along the main road corridors.

The proposed network will include the first recharging station for electric vehicles that incorporates energy from second-life batteries in Spain, located in the town of Tolosa in the Basque Country region. And the first two ultra-fast charging facilities on the Iberian Peninsula, installed in 2019 at service stations in the Basque towns of Lopidana and Ugalde-bieta.

The network will according to Repsol be compatible with all electric vehicle brands and will be operational 24 hours a day, as well as 24 hour assistance. Uber drivers will also be entitled to a comprehensive home charging system at a competitive price and two free recharges per month at public recharging points, as well as 50% of the recharge price in Waylet, Repsol’s payment app, for all those who sign up for Repsol’s home electricity tariff.

María Victoria Zingoni, Repsol’s Executive Managing Director of Client and Low-Carbon Generation, said that: “this alliance with Uber “reinforces our commitment to electric mobility and consolidates our position as a multi-energy company, a leader in mobility, and committed to the goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050, having been the first company in the sector to adopt this ambitious goal.”

Juan Galiardo, Managing Director of Uber in Spain, said: “As the largest mobility platform in Spain, we have a key role to play in the fight against climate change and the promotion of a more sustainable economic recovery. Today we are taking a big step in our commitment to become a zero-emissions platform by launching the first 100% electric product in Spain. In addition, we are partnering with an energy company such as Repsol to support drivers who work with our platform and facilitate their transition to electric vehicles.”

With the electro agreement signed between Repsol and Uber, the number of electric vehicles on the road should increase as should the network which currently lags behind most other countriesin Europe. The improved network should in turn enable many private users and other businesses to begin making the shift away from petrol and diesel.

