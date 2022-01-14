Rehab for needed for Villajoyosa’s 19th century bridge over the River Amadorio

VILLAJOYOSA town hall has drawn up plans to restructure and rehabilitate the former N-332 bridge over the River Amadorio.

The draft must now be presented to the regional government’s Culture department and the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar, which is responsible for the area’s waterways.

Despite needing approval from so many different administrations, La Vila’s Public Works and Technical Services councillor Kiko Carreres revealed that he was confident work would start this year, although it was early to say whether this would happen before or after the summer.

The project, which has a €1.25 million budget allocation, will include demolishing and reconstructing several of the most damaged zones of the bridge which was built between 1863.