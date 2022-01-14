Prince Andrew's lawyer allegedly told to wait outside in the car

During his meeting with the Queen, it is alleged that the lawyer with Prince Andrew was not allowed inside

Prince Andrew was yesterday, Thursday, January 13, stripped of all his military titles, by his mother, the Queen. He had apparently been summoned early on Thursday morning, to meet with Her Majesty at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle, to discuss the imminent sexual lawsuit assault that is pending against him.

According to Angela Levin, a senior British journalist – and an official royal biographer – the Duke of York had taken his lawyer along with him on the drive, but upon their arrival, his lawyer was refused entry, and had to wait in the car for Andrew to return.

During this meeting, Prince Andrew was informed by Queen Elizabeth that all of his royal patronages, and military titles, were being taken away, and that he must fight the civil court case in New York as a private citizen. He was also reportedly told that he can no longer use the title of His Royal Highness “in any official capacity.”

Prince Andrew now seems to have been cut adrift by the immediate members of the royal family, with rumours rife that both Princes Charles, and William, are furious at the bad publicity and shame being brought on the family by his ongoing sexual assault court case with Virginia Guiffre, as reported by geo.tv.

