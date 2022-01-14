Premier League transfer rumours and done deals on Friday, January 14.

FRIDAY, January 14 – Euro Weekly News brings you some of the major Premier League transfer rumours and done deals for today.

Georginio Wijnaldum to Arsenal

Former Liverpool player Georginio Wijnaldum looks to be lining up for a shock return to the Premier League with Arsenal reportedly close to securing the signature of the current PSG midfielder.

The Emirates side look to be front runners to sign the 31-year-old after it was revealed he has an emotional attachment to the club.

Sky Sports have been informed: “I’ve been told Arsenal are one of his favourite clubs.

“Somebody quite close to me said that when he was growing up that he was an Arsenal supporter. So I think that he would be more than happy to play for Arsenal one day.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to happen this month. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen in the summer.

“But they are definitely, I’ve been told, a club that are close to his heart.”

The Paris Saint-Germain player has been in and out of the squad and is keen to play regularly. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperately looking to strengthen his midfield with Granit Xhaka set to miss more games after his red card in his side’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, January 13.

Danilo to Arsenal

Another midfield option being pursued by the Gunners is Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, with the London club set to make a second offer for the 20-year-old.

However, the Brazilian club are not keen on selling the player before February’s Club World Cup, according to Brazilian news outlet Lance.

The youngster made 22 appearances in Serie A last term while also featuring 13 times in the Libertadores. Arsenal are believed to be willing to pay around £21 million for Danilo.

Raphinha to Liverpool

Leeds’ Raphinha is being chased by Premier League title challengers Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp looks at options to replace Salah, Mane and Keita who are on AFCON duties.

However, any deal looks set to be in jeopardy after it emerged the Brazil international could be close to signing a new contract with the Yorkshire club.

The 25-year-old has caught the eye of Liverpool’s boss this season after impressing for relegation candidates Leeds United.

Elsewhere, the Reds are ‘nowhere near the race’ to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this month or in the summer, according to L’Equipe.

Fabian Ruiz to Manchester United

Manchester United are favourites to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Old Trafford club are apparently ‘in pole position’ to sign Spaniard ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal, although Declan Rice remains the club’s priority target.

25-year-old Ruiz has made 148 appearances for the Italian club since signing from Real Betis in 2018, scoring 20 goals and registering 13 assists.

His contract at Napoli runs until 2023.

Anwar El Ghazi to Everton

Anwar El Ghazi has completed his loan move to Everton from Aston Villa for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international winger becomes the Blues’ third signing of the winter transfer window after the arrivals of Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson.

Forward El Ghazi joined Aston Villa on loan in August 2018 and was instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League, scoring the opening goal in their Championship play-off final victory over Derby County in May 2019.

The winger, who will wear the number 34 shirt, is now eligible for Saturday’s trip to Norwich at Carrow Road (3 pm GMT).

“I’m really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started,” El Ghazi told EvertonTV.

“I want to show my quality to my teammates, to the Club and, of course, the fans. I want to put a smile on their faces.

“I’m ready and willing to work hard for it and for all of us to work together.

“I’ve met a few fans already and it’s great to see how people live for the Club. It’s basically their religion. You just want to give it your all and show them what you can do to make them happy.

“I just want to focus on working hard, getting into the team, fighting for my place and, with the boys, to get Everton where it belongs – that is much higher up the table. We have a really good squad.

“I can always score a goal in an important moment. I can add a lot of value with my pace and technique going forward. I can hold the ball and I am decent in one-on-ones. I am ready and can’t wait.

“If I can score goals like the one I scored against Everton, for Everton now, then I will be a happy man.”

