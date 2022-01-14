Porsche gang robbed phone stores in Valencia

A number of phone stores have been robbed in the Valencian Community by six hooded men described as a ‘Porsche gang’. The robberies took place Castelló, Vila-real and València, with the men also implicated in a car theft in Xirivella

The gang, using a stolen black Porsche Cayenne, raided three stores on consecutive nights getting away with a significant amount of items. The largest haul came at the Apple store on Colón de València Street, where they took 147 mobile phones, iPad tablets and computers.

Police have yet to identify the robbers who witnesses describe as between five and six hooded men that use axes and maces to break the shop window, before clearing the store out. The items are apparently put into backpacks before they make their getaway.

Interestingly all the robberies have taken place at the same time, between 4:00 and 4:15 am.

The robbery takes place quickly with the gang racing away at high speed afterwards. Police in Valencia did pursue the getaway vehicle but lost on the motorway due to difference in power between the engines of the police vehicles compared to that of the Porsche Cayenne.

Police are having difficulty identifying who the robbers might be given they use hoods, masks and gloves so there are no fingerprints and no faces on CCTV. The items however may not be that easy to move as many of these can be blocked remotely, which would suggest that the perpetrators may have the technical expertise to unlock them.

All police patrols have been placed on alert, the expectation being that the Porsche gang will strike again having robbed phone stores on consecutive nights in the Valencian Community.

