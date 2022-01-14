News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

All lit up ALFAZ’s Urban Development, Transport and Public Safety departments have worked together to install the town’s first smart pedestrian crossings at the new Albir roundabout. The three crossings, which have cost €290,712, function at night with Led technology that light up when detecting persons on foot or a bicycle.

Big contract NINE companies have put in tenders for the €60 million contract to build the extensions to the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa. Bids were submitted in sealed envelopes and the regional government is confident that the contract will be awarded within the next few weeks, informed sources revealed.

Pearl threat FAST-REPRODUCING pearl oysters from the Caribbean could threaten the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve which belongs to the Montgo national park. The first oyster was discovered last September by a tourist at Les Rotes in Denia who immediately reported the find to the park’s board of governors.

Looking ahead BENISSA town hall spent €46,000 on solar panels for the municipal swimming pool but will save an annual €12,000 on energy bills. “This is the time for long-term planning, and we must look ahead, thinking of future generations and not the next elections,” declared Benissa mayor Arturo Poquet.

Pedal power CALPE welcomed elite international cycling teams including Quick Step, Astana and Cofidis from Belgium, Kazakhstan and France respectively. As in previous years they chose the Marina Alta to prepare for their 2022 races, owing to its benign climate and terrain offering both mountain climbs and flat roads.