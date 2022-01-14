New nasal spray that could protect you from Covid

Scientists in Finland have developed a nasal spray that can protect from Covid



In the 22 months since the coronavirus pandemic hit Spain, we have learned to adapt our lives to suit the constant change in restriction and health measures. In a similar way, pharmaceutical companies have been constantly searching for the next big breakthrough that could help alleviate infections from the virus.

One such treatment has been developed by scientists at the University of Helsinki, in Finland, and is a basic nasal spray. Although it has only been tested on rodents so far, it is claimed that this nasal spray can protect against Covid-19 for up to eight hours.

Tests have allegedly shown it to be successful in blocking the symptoms of all known variants of the virus, including Omicron. This strain is currently prevalent throughout Europe, and is highly transmissible, but, because it is based on a part of the virus that has not changed during the mutation, the developers claim their spray has proved successful against it.

How does the nasal spray work

Experts clarify of course that vaccination is still the most effective way to combat the virus. This spray would act as a good complement to the jabs, especially in patients undergoing cancer treatment, transplanted people, or those with HIV. In addition, we must remain cautious and aware of the situations in which Covid is most likely to be contracted.

As with the antiviral pill that will soon be available in Spain, it is a preparation based on two antivirals, and is administered in the form of three doses. The new nasal medicine aims to block the advance of the virus through the tissue of the nasal passages, which has been shown to be the ideal place for the coronavirus to replicate and advance to the lungs, where it causes much more serious symptoms.

By subsequently sending anti-Covid antibodies directly to the nose, this slows the disease in its earliest stage say the Finnish developers, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

