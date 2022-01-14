National Police union denounces lack of new uniforms for officers

As a spokesperson for the SUP explained, “The origin of the problem lies in the ineffectiveness of the AVPOL computer application, where the police officers are obliged to request the uniform garments that they must replace due to breakage or wear derived from their work”.

“The application, since the pandemic began, does not allow ordering the garments. In addition, it is limited to reporting the lack of uniform without saving the order, transferring the problem to the police, and the deficiency of uniforms affects the most common sizes”, they highlight.

SUP has denounced this problem for a year, and repeatedly before the Police Occupational Health and Safety Commission, without the DGP reacting. The Administration fails to comply with the regulations by not providing the police officers with the essential official attire.

This situation, incidentally, allows the most affected groups, the policemen who carry out their work with the public in the street, to project a terrible image of the Corps against its will. Such inaction by the DGP has allowed the problem to grow to its current dimensions, concluded the SUP, as reported by larazon.es.

