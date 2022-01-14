National Police union denounces lack of new uniforms for officers

The lack of new uniforms has become a major problem for the National Police in Spain
As reported by the SUP, the Police Intervention Units (UIP), and in general, all police officers assigned to Citizen Security tasks, the lack of new uniforms for National Police officers in Spain has become a serious problem.
This issue has been brewing for more than one year now and is affecting most operational units of the force. Incredibly, it appears that the lack of interest of theGeneral Directorate of Police (DGP) in solving the matter is about to force the police to go out on patrol in plain clothes.
Policemen with six-day shifts in a row only have one uniform each for duty, a situation that in some cases lasts for a year. Their uniforms lose their letters, leaving police officers forced to go out on patrol with torn pants or ripped uniforms. Many of them have disintegrating footwear, and there are a number of officers who wear boots every day that should have passed away months ago.