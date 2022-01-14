Londoners warned to limit outdoor exercise amid pollution alert

Authorities have issued a pollution alert to Londoners, who have been warned to limit outdoor exercise as smog levels rise. According to the Government’s UK Air website, a rare episode of very high pollution ranked ten out of ten for potential harm will hit the city today.

According to the website, this is the first such incident since March 2018 and is caused by cold, slack air trapping traffic and other emissions that are normally dispersed by the wind.

People with respiratory diseases and issues, as well as those with heart problems are advised to take care and to avoid any strenuous exercise. The authorities have also said that healthy people should limit the extent of their outdoor activities today given the potential for harm.

It is expected that the pollution will begin clearing on Saturday.

Simon Birkett, founder of the Clean Air in London campaign group said on Thursday: “There are significant health risks for people, you wouldn’t want to be jogging home from work tomorrow.”

The area’s most likely to be affected are central London through to Hammersmith in the west and the Docklands in the east.

London’s mayor has warned of the risk of a new public health crises caused by filthy area, a comment that followed a Transport for London report showing how levels of private car use remained close to pre-pandemic levels last year while ridership on more environmentally friendly Tubes and buses slumped.

Londoners will not be happy that pollution alert comes so close to the weekend, a time when many will head outdoors to exercise or to watch their favourite sports events.

