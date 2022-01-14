Legendary Benidorm bar popular with British tourists closing down

The pandemic has claimed another well-known and very popular entertainment venue, with the legendary Benidorm bar Sinatra’s closing down. The cabaret bar loved by Brits, was famous for its ‘British Fancy Dress Day’, believed to be the biggest event of its type in Europe.

One of the oldest cabaret bars in Benidorm, the tradition started as a gimmick more than two decades ago after the bar said anyone getting dressed up would get a free drink.

It’s not all bad news though with the bar confirming via its Facebook page that: “There is going to be exciting BRAND NEW Sinatra’s opening in 2022 in new premises very close by in Calle Lepanto in the building that was previously Sandra’s bar.

“This will be fully refurbished with lots of new exciting “touch of class” additions, along with your favourite familiar Sinatra’s faces.”

Described by some as an end of an era, many don’t believe the bar will be the same whilst others believe the change of venue will be a good thing.

Benidorm has felt the impact of both the pandemic and Brexit, the city is a popular Brit destination that has seen a big drop in the number of visitors from the UK and elsewhere.

Benidorm is also a popular spot locally, however it has been a concern for health authorities during the pandemic.

With business having tailed off enormously the news that the legendary Benidorm bar is closing down won’t come as a surprise as many are struggling to keep the doors open.

