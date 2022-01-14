Jesus Aguirre believes half the population of Andalucia will soon be infected

Half of the population of Andalucia will be infected “in just over a month” believes Jesus Aguirre
Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families, in an interview with Radio Cordoba on Cadena Ser, that was followed by Europe Press, this Friday, January 14, spoke about the evolution of the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Andalucia.
“50 per cent of the Andalucian population in just over a month will have had the infection”, he commented. It is an argument that has been put forward to rule out previous measures, such as alerting close contacts of positive cases, considering that “traceability is not valid, the virus is everywhere” and inferring that “you are seeing the beginning of the end” of the sixth wave.
Aguirre ruled out the need to adopt restrictive measures because “unlike the other waves, you have the virus in your house, in your friends, in relatives, it is not in social groups, it is not linked to nightlife”. This is a reflection that he wanted to underpin by stating that at the moment, “the virus is within my own Ministry”.
The only exception that the Minister of Health made in the demand for greater precautions, is in nursing homes, considering that they are “the weakest link”. He explained that they need “that special monitoring of health and socio-health personnel”.
Reaffirming the absence of measures limiting the mobility of the population, he pointed out this was because “the group of experts did not see the need for restrictive measures in the face of such an explosive virus”.
Mr Aguirre highlighted that with the current cumulative incidence rate of 1,454 per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, then he assumed that they are “seven days of gentle decline”. He also pointed out that the rate has been cut “200 points in recent days”, while the positives have been 14,002, and 18 deceased.
Aguirre then suggested that the accumulated incidence “is no longer a reliable parameter”, arguing that, “the sixth wave is different, it is very contagious, the virus has become socialised”. Inferring that “there is no direct relationship between the accumulated incidence and the deaths”, and then bet on “other more objective parameters”, among which are included hospital pressure, ICU admissions, and deaths.
In his opinion, the accumulated incidence rate “is creating a lot of social alarm, it creates alarmism”, believing that it fosters “a fear that is not real”. Adding that “a very high percentage of positives is happening with the infection in a banal way”, even though he has put forward the existence of “1,803 hospital admissions”.
The Minister of Health maintained the sequence of data that follows after the drop in the accumulated incidence, pointing out that “what takes the longest to drop is the number of deaths” and insisted that “the behaviour of the virus is different, because it catches us with very high immunity, 92.3 per cent immunity”.
“The sixth wave is going to die off”, reiterated the Minister of Health. He pointed to the drop in the accumulated incidence, due to both natural and acquired immunity, and concluded that “there will be a lack of reservoir”.
Finally, Mr Aguirre expressed his hope that “the World Health Organization will make us endemic”, although he urged us to be, “very careful because the virus is here to stay”, as reported by granadadigital.es.
