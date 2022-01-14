Jesus Aguirre believes half the population of Andalucia will soon be infected

Half of the population of Andalucia will be infected “in just over a month” believes Jesus Aguirre

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families, in an interview with Radio Cordoba on Cadena Ser, that was followed by Europe Press, this Friday, January 14, spoke about the evolution of the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Andalucia.

“50 per cent of the Andalucian population in just over a month will have had the infection”, he commented. It is an argument that has been put forward to rule out previous measures, such as alerting close contacts of positive cases, considering that “traceability is not valid, the virus is everywhere” and inferring that “you are seeing the beginning of the end” of the sixth wave.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Aguirre ruled out the need to adopt restrictive measures because “unlike the other waves, you have the virus in your house, in your friends, in relatives, it is not in social groups, it is not linked to nightlife”. This is a reflection that he wanted to underpin by stating that at the moment, “the virus is within my own Ministry”.