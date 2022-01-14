Helicopter plunges dramatically into Villajoyosa’s Amadorio reservoir

RESCUE OPERATION: Crashed helicopter pilot and co-pilot return to Muchamiel base in a Firefighting Consortium helicopter

A FIRE extinction helicopter crashed down into Villajoyosa’s Amadorio reservoir during a practice flight at 2.30pm on January 13.

The helicopter, which belongs to a private company and is used for fire extinction operations, plummeted down when the pilot lost control of the aircraft while losing height to scoop up water, Provincial Firefighting Consortium sources told the local media.

Both pilot and co-pilot were transferred in a Consortium helicopter to the base at Muchamiel’s aerodrome. Neither was hurt in the crash, the same sources revealed, although both were x-rayed afterwards to rule out internal injuries.

