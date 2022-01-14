Google announces £762m investment in UK office site

The tech giant Google, has reaffirmed its commitment to the UK with an investment of £762m to purchase the office building they currently rent. The building is next door to the site where they are building their new offices in London.

Google, who currently employs 6,400 staff in the country, says the purchase will enable them to employ an additional 10,000 people. The facility will create flexible workspaces that foster innovation, creativity and inclusivity according to the company.

Google said the move means it will have capacity for 10,000 employees in the UK.

The Central St Giles office will undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment, with attention given to hybrid working spaces, meeting rooms and outdoor covered areas for people to work in the fresh air. Google has said that it expects around a fifth of its staff to work remotely as a result of changes to the world of work following the pandemic.

Senior Vice President Ruth Porat said: “We have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central St Giles development reflects our continued commitment to the country’s growth and success.

Our focus remains on creating flexible workspaces that foster innovation, creativity and inclusivity.”

Welcoming the announcement Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This investment in jobs from Google is a big vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading tech hub.

It is also proof that this country continues to be one of the most attractive places in the world for leading firms to grow their business.

The tech sector will play a pivotal role in our future economy and help drive forward our recovery from the pandemic, and we are committed to creating the right environment to ensure it continues to thrive.”

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Google’s latest investment in London is fantastic news sending a clear message that our capital is a global draw for investment, business and talent. This will help London maintain its position as a world leading technology hub.”

