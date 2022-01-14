First post-holiday match for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club in neighbouring Valencia province

FOR their first Winter League match after Christmas, the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited the Section B1 of the River Jucar.

“We had a chilly start of only 6 degrees and the air temperature never rose above 13 degrees,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

“There were no dry nets and some good sized fish were caught,” he added. “Overall it was a good, but overall unusual, day’s fishing. I put it down to too much Christmas pud!”

Best fish of the day, weighing 5.025 kilos, went to Peter Shepherd. Graham Sewell with 15.225 kilos had the best total weight of the day, followed by Jack Janssen’s 13.325 kilos.

The eight club members fishing that day caught twenty-two fish totalling 48 kilos between them, with several carp weighing more than 4 kilos each.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).