Facebook could be forced to fork out £50 for millions of Brits

Facebook could be forced to pay £50 to millions of Brits in a multibillion-pound legal claim due to “unfair” terms and conditions imposed on them.

Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched the lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal that accuses the tech giant of abusing its power, seeking at least £2.3 billion in damages.

If successful, that would work out to around a £50 payout to those affected, which is around 44 million people.

The lawsuit argues that Facebook used its position of power to force users to agree to terms and conditions which saw the firm earn billions in revenue for their data, while users received nothing in return, which the claim deems an “unfair deal.”

This is the first claim against Meta in the UK.

The claim argues that Facebook collected data within its own platform and used outside mechanisms between 2015 and 2019 to monitor how people use their site and argues that the tech giant was able to impose certain terms and conditions because of the dominance it has in the market.

Dr Lovdahl Gormsen said: “In the 17 years since it was created, Facebook became the sole social network in the UK where you could be sure to connect with friends and family in one place.”

“Yet there was a dark side to Facebook – it abused its market dominance to impose unfair terms and conditions on ordinary Britons, giving it the power to exploit their personal data.”

“I’m launching this case to secure billions of pounds of damages for the 44 million Britons who had their data exploited by Facebook.”

In response, a Meta spokesman said: “People access our service for free.”

“They choose our services because we deliver value for them and they have meaningful control of what information they share on Meta’s platforms and who with.”

“We have invested heavily to create tools that allow them to do so.”

