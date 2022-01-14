Energy firm E.On has apologised for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn their heating down.

This will be the second major energy supplier this week to apologise to customers for a marketing gaffe while people are facing rising costs of living driven by energy price increases.

Earlier this week, customers were furious when energy supplier OVO advised them to “do a few star jumps” and cuddle their pets to keep warm. Ovo’s founder apologised for the gaffe, saying he was “really embarrassed.”

Energy prices are set to soar in April, with a new price cap due to add around £600 a year to household gas and electric bills with typical energy usage.

The socks were sent out by E.On Next, an arm of one of the leading energy firms which promotes and sells renewable energy.

The socks arrived with a message for people to leave “lighter footprints” by lowering their heating and carbon emissions.

However, the gift angered some customers, especially when they were delivered to elderly people, forcing the company to apologise.

Writing on Twitter, it said: “If you recently received a pair of socks from us, we would like to say we are incredibly sorry for how we have made some people feel.”

“In light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped and we are sorry.”

The first report from the Daily Mail stated that the company had sent the socks to 30,000 customers who had responded to an energy-saving campaign last year.

A spokesman for the company said: “This activity was in no way designed to detract from the seriousness of the current energy crisis.”

“This campaign originally went ahead last year and was intended as a fun way to encourage people to think about ‘lightening your carbon footprint’ and isn’t meant to be anything to do with the current challenges many people are facing.”

