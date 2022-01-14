BREAKING: Downing Street apologises to the Queen over lockdown parties

Breaking News – Downing Street has apologised to the Queen for holding staff parties in No 10 the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Downing Street has apologised to the Queen today, January 14, for holding staff parties in No 10 the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

The parties, which were first reported by The Telegraph, took place on April 16 last year continuing into the early hours and included people drinking and dancing to music and one attendee being sent shopping with a suitcase to fill with bottles of wine.

The PM’s spokesman said it was “deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning.”

Johnson did not attend either party, however, he is facing backlash over alleged Covid rule-breaking at No 10.

The latest revelations of parties the night before Prince Philip’s funeral are contrasted with photographs of the Queen sitting alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral because of the Covid restrictions put in place by the UK government.

The April 16 get-togethers have been added to a list of parties in government buildings that are now being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

The public has been furious over the alleged lockdown parties, with many telling the media of how they were not able to attend funerals or see dying loved ones because of the Covid restrictions.

