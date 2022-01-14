Covid passports could be scrapped in the UK this month.

COVID passports could be scrapped this month in the UK according to reports. The UK government are considering ditching the measure as the wave of mild Omicron cases begins to ease. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has apparently told MPs that he shared their “instinctive discomfort” at the policy.

In fact, Sajid Javid wants to “effectively kill off the policy,” when Plan B measures are reviewed on January 26. Covid passports were brought in as part of measures to combat the beginning of the Omicron wave.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, according to The Times, the only rule likely to continue beyond current Plan B measures is mask-wearing indoors as the wave weakens.

Covid passports were required for Brits to enter large events and nightclubs in England as part of Plan B measures but Sajid Javid is now set to abandon them.

A Whitehall source told The Times: “There was always a very high threshold for the policy and it looks increasingly likely in a couple of weeks that threshold won’t be met.

“The way cases are going it will be hard to justify renewing.”

Today’s (January 14) comes after news that the “rate of hospitalisation is starting to slow,” according to Heath Secretary Sajid Javid.

He told the Commons this week: “Due to the lag between infections and hospitalisations, the NHS will remain under significant pressure over the next few weeks.

“It is encouraging, however, that during this wave we have not seen an increase in Covid-19 intensive care patients, and there are already early signs that the rate of hospitalisation is starting to slow.

“We know that Omicron is less severe. But no-one should be under any illusions – it is severe for anyone that ends up in hospital, and that’s far more likely if you have not had the jab.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.