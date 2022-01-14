Covid passports extended in Andalucia

After TSJA endorsement Andalucia extends the Covid passport until January 31

Following the endorsement of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), on Thursday, January 13, the use of Covid passports in Andalucia has been extended until January 31.

This means that people who wish to access both hospitality establishments, and nightlife establishments, as well as visits to hospitals and residences for the elderly, must present the Covid certificate, a recovery certificate from at least 11 days ago, a negative PCR within 72 hours, or a negative antigen test within 48 hours, with both the latter carried out by an authorised centre.

A press release from the TJSA said, “The sanitary measures have been ratified by means of separate orders issued by the Contentious Chamber, and respond to the requests made by the Junta de Andalucia to face the situation of considerable increase in the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the new Omicron variant”.