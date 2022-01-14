Murcia’s Reina Sofia hospital has experienced an outbreak of Covid-19



At least 18 patients from Murcia’s Reina Sofia hospital have been diagnosed as positive for Covid-19. This was confirmed to 20minutos.es by Enrique Bernal, the Covid co-ordinator of the facility. According to his report, two wings of the fourth floor are affected.

“At the moment it is under study. 18 positives have been confirmed, and several PCRs are pending”, explained Bernal. Internal medicine patients have been relocated to exclusive floors for coronavirus patients. and their roommates have been quarantined.

Due to the outbreak, and the isolations, a fourth Covid plant has been opened. This is located on the right wings of floors 4, 5, 6, and 7 are is already receiving those infected by the virus.

The hospital will now proceed to screen the staff to determine if there are infections among its remaining professionals. “They will be tested PCRs. If they are positive, they will be isolated, and if they are negative, they will continue working”, Bernal pointed out.

As a precautionary measure, the rehabilitation gym has also been fitted out, in case patients with other illnesses need to be admitted. The preventive medicine and epidemiology services of the Murcian Health Service are investigating the origin of the outbreak.

Visits have subsequently been prohibited and the authorities have advised family members that only if absolutely necessary, then just one person will be allowed to accompany any patients.

