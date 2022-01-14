Murcia’s Reina Sofia hospital has experienced an outbreak of Covid-19
At least 18 patients from Murcia’s Reina Sofia hospital have been diagnosed as positive for Covid-19. This was confirmed to 20minutos.es by Enrique Bernal, the Covid co-ordinator of the facility. According to his report, two wings of the fourth floor are affected.
“At the moment it is under study. 18 positives have been confirmed, and several PCRs are pending”, explained Bernal. Internal medicine patients have been relocated to exclusive floors for coronavirus patients. and their roommates have been quarantined.
Due to the outbreak, and the isolations, a fourth Covid plant has been opened. This is located on the right wings of floors 4, 5, 6, and 7 are is already receiving those infected by the virus.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.