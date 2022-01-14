Here are the Covid numbers in Spain, for Friday, January 14, as released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health has collected the coronavirus data from the autonomous communities of Spain this Friday, January 14. It shows there are 162,508 new cases of Covid-19, 65,937 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

These figures are lower than those of the corresponding day last week, when 242,440 positives were reported, which could show a certain downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

According to official statistics, Spain has already accumulated a total of 8,093,036 recorded infections since the start of the pandemic. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days stands at 3,192.46 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 3,156.63 yesterday, Thursday 13. In the past two weeks, a total of 1,512,749 positives have been registered.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This Friday’s report showed an extra 139 new deaths, compared to 97 last Friday. A total of 90,759 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 503 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain.

There are currently 17,436 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain, (17,269 yesterday). Of this total, 2,224 are in the ICU (2,227 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 2,332 admissions (2,428 yesterday), and 2,232 new arrivals (2,176 yesterday).

The occupancy rate of beds stands at 14.00 per cent (13.87 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs, at 23.62 per cent (23.62 per cent yesterday).

Between January 4 and 10, the autonomous communities reportedly carried out 2,194,074 diagnostic tests, of which 899,370 were PCR, and another 1,294,704 were antigen tests, with an overall rate of 4,665.64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 40.96 per cent, compared to 39.87 per cent this Thursday 13. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as being ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.