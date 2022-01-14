Costa del Sol expects flood of British tourists from this month

A flood of British tourists is expected to arrive in the Costa del Sol from this month, thanks to lessening travel restrictions and the popularity of the new TV series The Language of Love.

News of the lifting of the main restrictions for travellers coming to Spain from the United Kingdom has been well-received in the Costa del Sol. There has already been exponential growth in the number of reservations for this quarter.

With the number of COVID infections decreasing over the past few days and the success of a new dating programme called The Language of Love, set on the coast of Malaga and aimed at a young demographic, Malaga looks set to return to pre-pandemic levels of British tourists.

Around 22% of air passengers arriving in the Costa del Sol are Brits, whereas only 20.1% are Spaniards. The next country on the list, the Netherlands, is far behind, with only 6.9%.

Brits who wish to travel abroad no longer need to do a PCR test upon returning home, nor do they need to self-isolate for a week.

According to the Provincial Deputation of Malaga, in December more than 1.4 million people had the intention of travelling to the Costa del Sol in the first six months of 2022, and around 210,000 (15%) of them were British.

Sources from the British embassy in Spain have expressed that the British online agency On the Beach has detected an increase of 40% in the reservations made by travellers coming to Malaga since January 4.

One of the factors leading to the increase in reservations is the popularity of the new dating programme filmed in Malaga, in which Brits and Spaniards who do not speak each other’s language try to overcome the language barrier and find love.

