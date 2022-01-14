Britney Spears family feud intensifies as rift with her sister grows

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn have rekindled their public spat after a new TV interview stirred up old troubles in the pair’s relationships. The Britney Spears family feud has been ongoing ever since the singer was released from the conservatorship her father Jamie Spears held over her for over a decade.

The singer accused her younger sibling of using the interview on Wednesday to promote her new book “at my expense”. Britney said Jamie Lynn had “never had to work for anything” and the family “love to pull me down and hurt me”.

Jamie Lynn said Britney’s statements were “absolutely not the truth” and she was “always here” for her sister. The 30-year-old also said she had to explain to her children “why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



What did Jamie Lynn Spears say?

In the TV interview that has reset the Britney Spears family feud, Jamie Lynn was talking to ABC’s Good Morning America to prompt her new book Things I Should Have Said. The book talks about her life story, including her relationship with Britney and her role in the controversial conservatorship.

She told the programme: “When [the conservatorship] was put into place I was 17 years old, I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that.”

Jamie Lynn went on to suggest her sister had approached her to ask if she “would be the person who ensured her boys got what they needed”, which she agreed to. But, she continued: “Once I realised that, ‘you know what, she’s in a conservatorship’, I felt like I just didn’t want to be a part of [it] until maybe she was out of the conservatorship. So there was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was then it’s a misunderstanding, but either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Writing on Twitter, Britney said: “I looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book.

“The two things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are we even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense.”

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Britney will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview later this year.

That has not yet been confirmed, but the singer recently indicated on Twitter her desire to be interviewed by Oprah about her life, including the Britney Spears family feud that keeps rumbling on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.