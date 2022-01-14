BREAKING: London train station closed after men wearing face coverings rape teen

Breaking News – A train station in London has been closed following the rape of a teenager by two men wearing face coverings.

Peckham Rye Station in London has been closed following the rape of a teenager by two men wearing face coverings who approached her from behind in an alleyway and dragged her to a residential road nearby.

The south London station will remain closed for the day as police investigate the attack.

No arrests have been made.

The two males are described to have been wearing dark clothing and were both wearing gloves and face coverings.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers, reports My London.

The Met Police said that the victim was walking down the alleyway at approximately 10:20pm last night, January 13, when she was “approached from behind by two males who took her to Holly Grove where they raped her.”

A Southeastern Railway spokesperson tweeted: “Trains are not stopping at Peckham Rye while the police continue to deal with an incident at the station. Once the emergency services have completed their investigations, trains will be able to stop at the station once again.”

Thameslink has advised travellers to plan alternative journeys as the station remains closed.

A spokesperson tweeted: “Peckham Rye station is closed this morning. If you normally use the station, you’ll need to use a nearby alternative station, or use London buses to complete your journey.”

