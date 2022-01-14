Benidorm’s Policia Local collect supplies and toys for Caritas to distribute amongst the vulnerable

BENIDORM’S Policia Local presented food supplies and personal hygiene and cleaning products to Caritas.

Public Safety councillor Lorenzo Martinez applauded the generosity of Benidorm residents’ donations and commended the Policia Local for their “selfless awareness, year after year” of others’ needs.

Rafael Urbano, president of the Policia Local’s Asociacion Sociocultural, explained that officers also bought more items with cash they raised through selling Christmas Lottery.

Urbano also thanked officer’s daughter Lola Saval for donating a trolley of toys worth €659 that she had won in a competition.

It was hard to estimate the total value of the Caritas donation, Urbano said, “but it’s safe to say that this year it easily topped €2,000.”