Breaking: Death toll continues to rise in Bengal train tragedy

Breaking: The death toll continues to rise in the Bengal train tragedy.
THE death toll continues to rise the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train tragedy in the Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal. Sadly, nine people have lost their lives so far but that number is said to be likely to increase as many more are currently in critical condition in local hospitals.
The devastating crash happened on Thursday, January 13 at around 5.15 pm (local time) when the train carrying 1,053 passengers tragically derailed. On Friday, January 14, the death toll rose from six to nine. 42 people are currently hospitalised.
The train, which had started from Bikaner in Rajasthan, was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Bihar’s Patna when the accident took place near Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri. Pictures on social media show the horrific scenes with the train’s derailed coaches lying on top of one another.
Pictures also show distressing scenes of passengers being pulled out of the wreckage, both dead and injured.
Of the injured, 28 were admitted to Jalpaiguri district hospital and 7 were sent to Moynaguri government hospital. Seven critical passengers were shifted to the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri.
Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu told India Today: “Since some of them are in a critical condition, the death toll may go up,” she said.
Speaking to ANI about the tragedy, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said: “It is suspected that there was a crack on track, it should be investigated. The Railway Minister should give a clear statement on the incident.”
Tributes flooded social media for those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital.
BJD parliament member, Sujeet Kumar, wrote: “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the Guwahati-Bikaner train derailment in West Bengal. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My deep condolences to the bereaved family.”
All Assam Students’ Union’s Chief Advisor, Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, said: “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the train accident in West Bengal. Condolences to the kith & kin who lost their lives & prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.
“Urge the Authorities concerned to assist all the stranded & injured passengers at the earliest.”
