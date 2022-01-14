Award-winning British actor spotted back home in Mallorca

Award-winning British actor Joseph Fiennes has flown home to Mallorca to be with his family.

Following the suspension in the filming of Netflix’s movie The Mother, award-winning British actor Joseph Fiennes has flown home to Mallorca to be with his family.

The filming in Gran Canaria was suspended a few days ago due to an outbreak of Covid among members of the crew in which Fiennes and singer Jennifer Lopez star.

Fiennes has flown straight back to Mallorca to be with his family, where they have lived for the past few years and where he is busy with the construction of his new home.

The home is an impressive structure located in a luxurious development on the island, in which Fiennes and his wife María Dolores Diéguez are heavily involved.

Fiennes is regarded as the “go-to actor for English cultural history,” and is well-known for his versatility and period pieces.

His numerous accolades include a Screen Actors Guild Award and a nomination for a British Academy Film Award.

He is known for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love (1998), for which he was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Sir Robert Dudley in Elizabeth (1998), Commisar Danilov in Enemy at the Gates (2001), Martin Luther in Luther (2003), and Monsignor Timothy Howard in the second season of the TV series American Horror Story (2012–2013).

His performance in the popular TV series The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2021) was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018.

