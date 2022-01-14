Avant-garde techno landmark finishing touch for Benidorm’s remodelled Avenida del Mediterraneo

BENIDORM’S Tecnohito landmark tower at the top of Avenida del Mediterraneo has reached its finished height of 18 metres.

The 25-ton structure will support led lighting and wraparound multimedia screens to provide residents and visitors with information featuring the municipality’s cultural events, fiestas and celebrations.

When Benidorm town hall announced radical modernisation for the Avenida del Mediterraneo, mayor Toni Perez revealed that this would include “several avant-garde elements” with technology playing a significant part.

The €9 million remodelling plan, later increased to €11 million, began in November 2018. It was to have been finished within 11 months but is nearing completion only now.

The entire project must in any case be entirely finished by the February 28 when the building contractors’ deadline ends, following two extensions that Benidorm town hall agreed in March 2020 and last October.