Australia records temperatures of 50.7 degrees, the highest in 62 years

Australia has recorded temperatures of 50.7 degrees, the first time such a high temperature has been reached in 62 years.

The town of Onslow, in the Australian region of Pilbara (in the northeast of the country) has recorded a maximum temperature of 50.7 degrees, which matches the temperature of the hottest day on record for Australia and the Southern Hemisphere, which was recorded in the Australian desert in 1960.

“If confirmed, today’s 50.7ºC at Onslow Airport in WA was the equal highest temperature on record in the Southern Hemisphere,” stated the meteorologist Ben Domensino on Twitter.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If confirmed, today's 50.7ºC at Onslow Airport in WA was the equal highest temperature on record in the Southern Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/dNKwpXpqWH — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) January 13, 2022

Australia, a country where extreme temperatures are frequent during the summer, had previously recorded the temperature of 50.7 degrees in the remote town of Oodnadatta, in the centre of the country, 62 years ago.

Experts from the Western Australia Office of the Bureau of Meteorology have spent years warning that Australia will suffer from more and more extreme heat and forest fires as a consequence of climate change, along with rising water levels, greater risks of floods and the acidification of the oceans.

The last seven years were the hottest ever recorded on Earth, according to a report from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published yesterday.

The temperature of the Earth’s land and oceans over the last year was 0.84 degrees higher than the average from the 20th century.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.