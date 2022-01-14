The first-ever euthanasia has been carried out in Andalucia



Andalucia has carried out its first euthanasia, since its approval last March 2021, on a 63-year-old woman from France, who was resident in the community.

France Info reported the information on its compatriot, after they conducted an interview with her, revealing that the lady, Catherine (not her real name), was 63, and had an advanced condition of Parkinson’s disease. She had apparently been diagnosed with the disease when she was 59 years of age. As a result, Catherine lost her ability to look after herself, and needed a full-time carer.

“The hardest thing is having someone here all the time. For everything, to get dressed, to walk”, lamented Catherine, before receiving active euthanasia. She added, “I always thought that the day I could no longer be myself, I would like to finish my life”.

Catherine’s request for euthanasia was approved by the Junta de Andalucia on December 26, to which she responded, “It was my Christmas present. For me, it is a terrible liberation”, she told the interviewer.

There was a delay while the application was processed

Pascale, one of Catherine’s caregivers, and a long-time friend, told how they started with the process and paperwork. “Since the summer, we put together the case, and everything was completed relatively quickly. But there was a very long wait, because the commission had not been set up, and it took a long time to be constituted”.

She refers to the time that passed between the application in the national territory in June, and the start of the process in Andalucia. “It was very painful, she was looking forward to the appointment, and she didn’t think about anything else”.

Regretting the last years of her friend’s life, Pascale tells the sad story of how they were, “When you can no longer do anything for yourself, not even light a cigarette, or drink a glass of water, absolutely nothing, you have nothing left”.

“This is shit, better to go somewhere else, I tell you”, Catherine told the media sarcastically. She finally fell asleep this Thursday, January 13, at home, surrounded by her relatives, and a medical team, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

