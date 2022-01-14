Johnson and Sánchez have ‘lengthy’ call regarding bilateral relations

The head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke at length by telephone as the two countries try to navigate the ongoing issues caused by Brexit. The ‘lengthy’ call saw Johnson and Sánchez cover many issues that relate to their respective countries and how they can move forward together with solutions.

One of the topics covered was the next NATO summit due to be held in Madrid and the “importance of the transatlantic link for the defence of Europe” before the event arrives. Sánchez took to Twitter to confirm his talks with Johnson, saying that they spoke at length about the strengthening of bilateral relations and the economic ties between the two countries, who share many of each other’s citizens.

Also, according to both governments, Johnson and Sánchez have expressed their willingness to continue working towards the completion as soon as possible of the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar. At this point, Johnson has also insisted on the importance of having a solution to the Protocol on Northern Ireland. The latter has stalled on many occasions, with the latest statements by the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, not being received well by the EU.

In addition, as explained by the British Government in a statement, both have shared their “deep concern” about Russian activities in and around Ukraine and have agreed that any Russian aggression would have “a high cost.” At the international level, Johnson and Sánchez have also spoken of illegal immigration as an issue that they need to resolve.

